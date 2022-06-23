Norwich Youth Bureau to help educate public on basic car maintenance skills

NORWICH, N.Y. (WBNG) -- Car maintenance; it’s a skill that some take for granted, and for others, it remains a challenge.

However, the City of Norwich Youth Bureau is looking to change that. “Get to Know Your Car” is a partnership between three local dealerships in the area: McCredy Motors, Bill Rapp Subaru of Norwich, and Matthew’s Ford of Norwich.

“It’s something that’s kind of been lost over the years,” said Service Manager for Matthew’s Ford Dan Eichler. “It’s a super simple task, it can prevent them from ruining their engines, and checking their oil up in between oil changes, checking their belts if they hear noises. It’s all stuff that we’re going to go over”.

Director of the Youth Bureau Anthony Testani said not everyone has access to resources at home to learn about basic car care.

“Some of these kids don’t have a parental figure that can show them, I’m probably a good example; I am not a good car person, I have to take my car to the mechanic when I need something done but I do know how to change a tire,” said Testani.

According to the Youth Bureau Director, participants of the event will be able to learn from service technicians from each of the three dealerships. Some of the skills they will be going over are:

Checking oil and other fluid levels

Replacing a broken light bulb

Changing a flat tire

Locating the battery within a vehicle

For Eichler, a native of Norwich, the event is more than just a lesson in automotive care. “It actually feels pretty good because I was born and raised in this area,I know a lot of people from here so it actually kind of touches my heart in a way,” he said.

What: ‘Get to Know Your Car’

When: Tuesday, June 28, 6:00 PM

Where: Northeast Classic Car Museum Parking Lot, Norwich

Preregister for the event through the Norwich Youth Bureau Facebook Page found here. - Or by texting 607-226-0767