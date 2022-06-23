Advertisement

Quiet weather and increasing heat!

By Howard Manges
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 6:44 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Tonight: Variable clouds. Low: 54-60

Friday: Partly cloudy and warmer. High: 76-81

Friday Night: Partly cloudy with fog possible. Low: 54-59

Forecast Discussion:

Quiet weather builds into the area tonight with a mix of cloud and clear sky. Lows range in the 50s overnight.

High pressure visits Friday through Sunday and the big story will be the building heat and humidity Saturday and Sunday. We start the weekend in the mid 80s but some low 90s are expected by Sunday. Humidity will increase both days, too. Sunday looks dry, but an approaching cold front should cross the area Sunday night and bring a good chance of rain and perhaps a few storms into early Monday.

SOME 90S LIKELY
SOME 90S LIKELY(WBNG)

Temperatures drop into the 70s Monday. Tuesday and Wednesday of next week look dry and but next Thursday we could be back into the upper 80s.

