Steady rain for some overnight

By Howard Manges
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 9:46 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Tonight: Rain likely. Some heavy downpours also. A crack of thunder is possible. Chance of rain is around 70%. Rainfall overnight in the most persistent rain could range from 0.50-1.50″. Low: 55-62

Thursday: Rain likely early. Rain tapers to a chance of spotty showers through the afternoon. Chance of rain is 70% early and 30% later in the day. A wide range in temperatures is possible from east to west. It will be coolest east and warmest west. High: 60-75

Thursday Night: A few scattered showers possible. Chance of rain is 30%. Low: 54-59

Forecast Discussion:

Rain is expected tonight and some heavy downpours are also likely. No severe weather will develop, though, with lows in the 50s to near 60. A narrow band of moderate to heavy rain moves east overnight and should be east of Binghamton by morning. It continues moving east as the rain chances fall through Thursday. Rainfall by late Thursday morning should range from perhaps a tenth of an inch where rain is less concentrated, to as much as 1.50″ where the most persistent downpours occur.

NO SEVERE STORMS
WIDE RANGE IN HIGHS!
High pressure visits Friday through Sunday and the next chance of rain looks like it comes late Sunday. Highs this weekend will be in the mid 80s.

