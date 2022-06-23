Supreme Court ruling to strike down New York gun laws draws reactions from left and right politicians

WASHINGTON (WBNG) -- The United States Supreme Court struck down a New York State law that required people to demonstrate their reason for obtaining a license that would allow them to carry a gun in public on Thursday.

The Supreme Court’s reasoning was people have a right to self-defense, which includes the right to carry in public. The decision was made 6 to 3.

The ruling comes after mass shootings in Buffalo, N.Y. and Uvalde, Texas brought gun control into the political spotlight. In those shootings, 31 people in total were killed and more were wounded.

After those attacks, New York State Governor Kathy Hochul signed a legislative package containing 10 bills that tightened her state’s already strict laws on guns.

In Washington, 10 Democrat and 10 Republican senate negotiators revealed the framework of a bipartisan response to those shootings earlier in June. On Wednesday, Democratic and Republican senators reached an agreement on the deal with a vote of 65 to 34.

Regarding, Thursday’s ruling from the Supreme Court, state and federal politicians shared their reactions.

“It is outrageous that at a moment of national reckoning on gun violence, the Supreme Court has recklessly struck down a New York law that limits those who can carry concealed weapons,” Governor Hochul tweeted. “In response to this ruling, we are closely reviewing our options – including calling a special session of the legislature.”

It is outrageous that at a moment of national reckoning on gun violence, the Supreme Court has recklessly struck down a New York law that limits those who can carry concealed weapons. — Governor Kathy Hochul (@GovKathyHochul) June 23, 2022

New York Senator Kirsten Gillibrand shared Hochul’s reaction, she said the ruling was careless.

“The last thing we should be doing in a gun violence epidemic is making it easier for potentially dangerous people to carry weapons in public,” Gillibrand tweeted. “Lives are at risk because of this irresponsible decision.”

The last thing we should be doing in a gun violence epidemic is making it easier for potentially dangerous people to carry weapons in public. Lives are at risk because of this irresponsible decision. https://t.co/GQSg64Tkpz — Kirsten Gillibrand (@SenGillibrand) June 23, 2022

But Republicans viewed the ruling as a victory for America’s gun rights. Congresswoman Claudia Tenney praised the decision by the Supreme Court.

“Today’s ruling by the Supreme Court reaffirms and strengthens our Second Amendment rights,” Tenney said in a statement sent to 12 News. “As the defund the police movement goes mainstream in the Democrat Party and failed progressive policies like bail reform make our streets less safe, it is more important than ever to ensure law-abiding Americans can properly defend themselves inside and out of their homes.”

Last year I led 175 of my colleagues in a friend of court brief that urged the US Supreme Court to strike down NY’s arbitrary & excessive conceal carry restrictions.



The SCOTUS just ruled against New York’s ANTI-2A law.



THIS IS A MASSIVE WIN FOR OUR 2ND AMENDMENT!@NYRSPA @NRA — Claudia Tenney (@claudiatenney) June 23, 2022

This article will be updated with more reactions from state and federal politicians as they are made available.