Thief sentenced to prison for stealing credit cards in December 2021

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- The Broome County District Attorney’s Office announced a thief was sentenced for stealing credit cards on Thursday.

In Broome County Court, 38-year-old Nicholas C. Maloney of Endicott was sentenced to one and a half to three years in prison as a second felony offender after pleading guilty to Grand Larceny in the fourth degree.

On Dec. 13, 2021, Maloney stole credit cards out of an unlocked vehicle in the Town of Union, the district attorney’s office said. The office noted that he had a previous conviction for second-degree robbery in 2013.

“No crime is minor when you are the victim,” said District Attorney Michael A. Korchak. “Quality of life crimes are not ignored in Broome County. Local law enforcement, along with the Broome County District Attorney’s Office, work together to prosecute crime on every level, within New York State guidelines.”