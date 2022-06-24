Advertisement

Broome County Health Department speaks on Monkeypox

By Nick Golluscio
Published: Jun. 24, 2022 at 5:20 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- The World Health Organization is considering declaring Monkeypox a global health emergency.

In New York, the State Department of Health has confirmed 32 cases of the disease with 30 of them being within New York City.

The Monkeypox infection can spread through close physical contact, respiratory droplets and through objects used by someone with the infection.

The Broome County Health Department Medical Director Doctor Christopher Ryan told 12 News Monkeypox presents a low risk to people at county, state and national level.

He said it can take a fairly prolonged contact like skin to skin, mouth to mouth and sexual encounters to transmit the infection.

Monkeypox symptoms include fever, muscle aches, rashes and bumps.

Prevention methods would include limiting sexual partners and not having sex with someone who is ill or showing symptoms of Monkeypox; If you are experiencing any symptoms or are concerned you may have Monkeypox you should reach out to your health care provider.

