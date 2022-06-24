Democrats and Republicans react to Supreme Court overturning 1973 Roe v. Wade decision

WASHINGTON (WBNG) -- The United States Supreme Court overturned the 1973 Roe vs. Wade decision Friday.

The ruling made nearly 50 years ago said women in the country had a right to an abortion. With the ruling overturned, states will now be able to ban abortion.

Moments after the decision was made, Democratic and Republican politicians took to social media to share their reactions to the decision. Here is what they are saying:

New York Governor Kathy Hochul via Twitter:

Today the Supreme Court rolled back the rights of millions of Americans, disregarding their interests and — more importantly — their lives. Access to abortion is a fundamental human right, and it remains safe, accessible, and legal in New York.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer via Twitter

Today is one of the darkest days our country has ever seen. American women are having their rights taken by 5 unelected Justices on the extremist MAGA court. These justices—appointed by Republicans and presiding without accountability—have stolen the fundamental right to abortion

Senator Kirsten Gillibrand via Twitter

When you take away someone’s ability to make their own decisions about their own body, they are no longer a citizen. They no longer have freedom, bodily autonomy, or basic civil rights. That’s the America that the Supreme Court’s decision overturning #RoeVWade just created.

Congresswoman Claudia Tenney via a statement sent to 12 News:

“Today, the Supreme Court affirmed what has been true all along: that Roe and Casey were wrongly decided. The right to abortion is not one that has ever been guaranteed or protected by the Constitution of the United States. This nonexistent right should never have been codified by an activist Supreme Court under Roe or reaffirmed by Casey. It remains a fundamentally moral question that should be determined by voters and the public officials they elect.”

New York State Attorney General Letitia James:

“Today’s ruling is a vicious, dangerous, and deliberate attack on our most basic freedom as humans. Every single person in this country should have the right to make their own decisions about their own bodies. But make no mistake: We will not go back to the inhumane and restrictive pre-Roe era. Regardless of the situation at the national level, New York will always be a safe haven for anyone seeking an abortion. I will work tirelessly to ensure that low-income New Yorkers and people from hostile states have access to the care they need and deserve. I will always fight to protect our right to make decisions about our own bodies and expand access to this critical and lifesaving care.”

Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf:

It’s a dark day for reproductive rights in America. But I want every Pennsylvanian to know abortion services are available and unharmed by today’s ruling. To women and pregnant people in surrounding states and across the country where this isn’t the case: You are safe here.

This list will be updated as more statements are released by governing officials.