Global Leadership Now, promotes confidence, creativity and growth

OWEGO (WBNG) -- Uncover the leader within at the Global Leadership Now program this July.

Global Leadership Now (GLN) is a community designed for young women to thrive. GLN is a comprehensive leadership program in the Southern Tier that empowers young women, ages 13 to 18 to be change-makers for themselves and for their communities.

Prevention Services Supervisor CASA-Trinity INC. and Project Director Tioga ASAP Coalition Christina Olevano said this is the eigth year of this program.

“This event helps young women to create and develop leadership skills and confidence and really be able to first learn about themselves and learn from within and then eventually be able to take those skills and help lead peers, and maybe even the world,” Olevano said.

This is a three-day transformational event.

“The three days are really jam-packed,” Olevano said. “It’s a full curriculum but we also throw in a lot of fun activities like ice breaker skills, acting, singing, or even dancing.”

This year’s three-day leadership experience will be held July 25 to 27 at the Owego Elks Lodge.

Each day the event will run from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Registration is $49 and this includes lunch and snacks.