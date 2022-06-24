Advertisement

Global Leadership Now, promotes confidence, creativity and growth

This is a recurring recording of WBNG's noon newscast.
By Steph Shtoyko
Published: Jun. 24, 2022 at 3:16 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OWEGO (WBNG) -- Uncover the leader within at the Global Leadership Now program this July.

Global Leadership Now (GLN) is a community designed for young women to thrive. GLN is a comprehensive leadership program in the Southern Tier that empowers young women, ages 13 to 18 to be change-makers for themselves and for their communities.

Prevention Services Supervisor CASA-Trinity INC. and Project Director Tioga ASAP Coalition Christina Olevano said this is the eigth year of this program.

“This event helps young women to create and develop leadership skills and confidence and really be able to first learn about themselves and learn from within and then eventually be able to take those skills and help lead peers, and maybe even the world,” Olevano said.

This is a three-day transformational event.

“The three days are really jam-packed,” Olevano said. “It’s a full curriculum but we also throw in a lot of fun activities like ice breaker skills, acting, singing, or even dancing.”

This year’s three-day leadership experience will be held July 25 to 27 at the Owego Elks Lodge.

Each day the event will run from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Registration is $49 and this includes lunch and snacks.

Most Read

Man charged with murder for death of 62-year-old woman
The U.S. Supreme Court, Monday, June 13, 2022, in Washington. In a major expansion of gun...
Supreme Court strikes New York gun law, expanding gun rights
Who is responsible for underpasses in the area?
You Ask, We Answer: Underpasses, Goudey Station and the Endicott Kmart plaza
Broome Co. District Attorney announces prison sentences for illegal gun possession
Juul accounts for nearly 50% of the U.S. e-cigarette market.
FDA orders all Juul electronic cigarettes removed from US market

Latest News

Senior Spotlight
Senior Spotlight: Chenango Forks High School, Chenango Valley High School & Greene High School
Meet Lizzo!
Pet of the Week: Meet Lizzo!
Pet of the Week
Pet of the Week
Diaper bank at the Women and Children's Center of the Sierra
Life Choices Center to host FREE Community Giveaway