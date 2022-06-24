Grab the sunscreen!

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. High 80 (76-82) Wind NW Calm-5 mph

wbng (wbng)

Weather will be quiet Friday and into the weekend. High pressure will give us mostly sunny skies. With this, warmer temperatures are in the forecast Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

We’ll be dry during the day Sunday, but as a cold front moves in, we’ll have showers Sunday evening into Monday.

Pleasant weather Tuesday and Wednesday with plenty of sun and mild temperatures.