Grab the sunscreen!

Warm and getting warmer
This is a recurring recording of WBNG's 6am Morning Newscast.
By Brian Schroeder
Published: Jun. 24, 2022 at 5:39 AM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. High 80 (76-82) Wind NW Calm-5 mph

Weather will be quiet Friday and into the weekend. High pressure will give us mostly sunny skies. With this, warmer temperatures are in the forecast Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

We’ll be dry during the day Sunday, but as a cold front moves in, we’ll have showers Sunday evening into Monday.

Pleasant weather Tuesday and Wednesday with plenty of sun and mild temperatures.

