Man arrested for attempting to use fake $100 bills

(New York State Police)
By WBNG Staff
Published: Jun. 24, 2022 at 1:50 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
CORTLANDVILLE, N.Y. (WBNG) -- New York State Police said it arrested a Cortlandville man for having fake money Wednesday.

State Police said troopers charged 36-year-old Anthony J. Fenton with criminal possession of a forged instrument in the first degree, a class C felony.

Police said a trooper was dispatched to a report of a man attempting to use a fake bill at the Kwik Fill gas station in the Town of Cortlandville. The trooper then found Fenton who matched the description of the suspect.

Fenton was in possession of six fake $100 bills, police said.

He was processed at State Police Homer and then transported to the Cortland County Jail for arraignment.

