Pet of the Week: Meet Lizzo!

By Steph Shtoyko
Published: Jun. 24, 2022 at 12:49 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- Meet Lizzo from the Broome County Humane Society!

Lizzo is a nine month old mixed breed spayed female. Lizzo is far from fuzzy and would do best with an active family.

She is great with other dogs, cats and children. Broome County Humane Society Adoption Coordinator Todd Hubik said the adoption fee is $225.

“You’ll fill out and application and once you’re approved is $225 cash, check or credit card for a young animal like Lizzo,” Hubik said.

To see all available animals contact the Broome County Humane Society.

NOTE: If you do not see Lizzo on the Broome County Humane Society website, he may have already been adopted.

