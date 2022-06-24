Steamy weekend ahead

Tonight: Clear with a wide range in temperatures expected. Areas of fog. Low: 49-60

Saturday: Partly cloudy and very warm. High: 82-88

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy to clear. Low: 59-64

Forecast Discussion:

High pressure visits through Sunday and the big story will be the building heat and humidity Saturday and Sunday. We start the weekend in the mid 80s but some low 90s are expected by Sunday. Humidity will increase both days, too. No rain is expected until late Sunday and overnight into Monday.

A TON OF SUN (WBNG)

A few storms are possible Sunday night as a strong cold front swings through. Rain could be heavy inside any storms and could total 1-2″ inside persistent storms.

Temperatures drop back into the 70s Monday. Tuesday and Wednesday of next week look dry and but next Thursday we could be back into the upper 80s.