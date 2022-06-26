American Civic Association, community celebrate ‘All Nations Celebration and Parade’

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- Representatives from the American Civic Association joined Mayor Jared Kraham Saturday, June 25 to celebrate the annual “All Nations Celebration and Parade.”

The community gathered in front of City Hall for a special ceremony followed by the raising of the ACA flag.

Those in attendance marched throughout downtown in a special parade to recognize and share their cultures with the community.

“Today we celebrate Binghamton’s history, and standing as a welcoming community made better by people who have come here from countries around the world,” said Kraham. “Countries represented by many of the flags you see today -- generously sharing their cultures and customs. We recommit ourselves as a community that welcomes all peoples and celebrates our strength in diversity.”

Food, live performances, cultural displays and a raffle were also held following the parade at the American Civic Association.