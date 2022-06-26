Community holds abortion rights rally following overturn of Roe v. Wade

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- Local organizations, community members and public officials gathered in front of Downtown Binghamton’s Federal Building Saturday, June 25 to rally against the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.

While New York State is considered an abortion safe haven -- abortion laws are rapidly changing in numerous states throughout the country.

“It’s a huge setback for not only women but just the country in general, and it’s not going to stop here. We really need to take a stand,” said resident Shiann Merritt.

Lea Webb, candidate for New York State Senate, shared her thoughts on the Supreme Court’s decision. Webb said a constitutional amendment needs to be passed in order to secure reproductive rights.

“There’s more that needs to be done, such as implementing a constitutional amendment that provides more protection for reproductive rights for our community members across the state,” said Webb. “We also heard folks talk about what can be done at the federal level -- such as ending the filibuster, expanding the Supreme Court, and codifying reproductive rights at the federal level.”

Leslie Danks Burke, who is also a candidate for State Senate, served as Chair of the regional Planned Parenthood advocacy arm and helped codify Roe v. Wade into law in 2019. She urged the community to take action by voicing their concerns with state legislators.

“Tell your state legislators that you want to see New Yorkers’ rights protected. This is a tremendous rollback of human rights across the country and we’re standing up here in New York,” said Burke. “We want to see our rights protected with a constitutional amendment, so call your state legislators today. Tell them to go back into session and pass a constitutional amendment so that New Yorkers’ rights are protected.”

A second rally will be held Monday, June 27 at 3 p.m, at Family Planning of South Central New York located at 117 Hawley Street.