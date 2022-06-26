NYSEG reports over 1,300 customers without power in Vestal

VESTAL (WBNG) -- NYSEG is reporting 1,365 customers are without power in Vestal Sunday morning.

There are two outages in Vestal; one is in the area of Earl Rd and has 126 customers without power. According to NYSEG, the estimated time of restoration is 1:30 p.m. Sunday.

The other outage is near Oak Hollow Rd and has 1,239 customers without power. According to NYSEG, the estimated time of restoration is 2:45 p.m. Sunday.

You can view the outage map by clicking here.