NYSEG reports over 1,300 customers without power in Vestal
Published: Jun. 26, 2022 at 11:50 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
VESTAL (WBNG) -- NYSEG is reporting 1,365 customers are without power in Vestal Sunday morning.
There are two outages in Vestal; one is in the area of Earl Rd and has 126 customers without power. According to NYSEG, the estimated time of restoration is 1:30 p.m. Sunday.
The other outage is near Oak Hollow Rd and has 1,239 customers without power. According to NYSEG, the estimated time of restoration is 2:45 p.m. Sunday.
You can view the outage map by clicking here.