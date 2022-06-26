Union Center Fire Company celebrates 75 years of service

ENDICOTT (WBNG) -- The Union Center Fire Company is celebrating 75 years of service to the community.

The Union Center Fire Company has proudly served the community since 1947.

Members of the community and public officials gathered at the UCFC station one Saturday, June 25 to recognize the first responders who have worked to keep the community safe for over seven decades.

“Its been very interesting through the years, and people have to understand why we’re here. My whole career has been for the community, and that’s why I do it -- for the community,” said former Chief Tony Silvestri. “They sold cinder blocks to build the first station on this site right here. Now we have a beautiful station and a four-bay station on Taft Avenue -- things have come a long way.”

A special ceremony was held to honor UCFC followed by a brunch celebration.