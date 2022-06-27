Advertisement

BC Humane Society hosts ‘Clams for a Cause’, benefiting animals at the shelter

(WBNG)
By Ashley Soriano
Published: Jun. 26, 2022 at 10:43 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
VESTAL (WBNG) -- The Broome County Humane Society hosted a ‘Clams for a Cause’ event Sunday, June 26 to help raise funds for the animals at the shelter.

The event was held at Mountain Top Grove and included an all-you-can-eat clam bake, raffles, vendor booths and live music.

“We saw that this was a good cause and we wanted to check it out,” said attendee Roseanne Hanafin. “The Humane Society is a very great place to adopt animals.”

This is the second annual Clams for a Cause event hosted by the Humane Society.

