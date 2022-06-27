Advertisement

Binghamton sex offender fails to register, sent to prison

(Broome County District Attorney's Office)
By WBNG Staff
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 2:52 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- The Broome County District Attorney’s Office said a sex offender has been sent to prison for failing to register.

The district attorney’s office said Kyle J. Finch, 32, of Binghamton was sentenced to one to three years in prison after he plead guilty to failing to register as a sex offender, a felony. The office noted this was a second offense.

From July 2019 to May 2021, Finch lived in Binghamton and failed to tell law enforcement about his change of address.

Finch was convicted in 2016 for disseminating indecent material to a minor in the second in Chenango County. He was later adjudicated a level 2 sex offender.

“Citizens have a right to feel safe in their neighborhoods,” Broome County District Attorney Michael A. Korchak said. “Requiring sex offenders to register their whereabouts with local law enforcement allows the police to monitor these offenders to help protect our community and our children.”

