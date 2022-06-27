Community helps raise money to benefit local woman with cancer

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- After overcoming thyroid cancer just last year, a local woman is now facing another cancer diagnosis -- Hodgkin’s Lymphoma.

“Our friend Alannah is fighting lymphoma so we decided to throw a benefit for her today to help offset some of the cost of her care,” said close friend Courtney Wheeler.

Friends and family of Alannah gathered at the Ice House Sports Complex Sunday, June 26 to show their support and raise money for Alannah’s medical expenses while she undergoes treatment.

The benefit included a variety of raffles with items donated by the community and a cornhole tournament.

“Cancer is not a good thing. Probably everybody in the community has been touched by somebody who has cancer,” said Bob Topa, who is also a friend of Alannah. “So, anytime you come out for an event like this -- how could you not support it.”

Wheeler, who helped organize the benefit, told 12 News she is grateful for the community’s support.

She said those who couldn’t make it to the benefit are still able to donate to Alannah and her family.

“It’s really amazing to see everyone who came out to help today,” said Wheeler. “We do have a Venmo account set up for the benefit, it’s @AlannahStrong. Anyone can donate via Venmo there.”