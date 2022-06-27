DICK’S Sporting Goods Open honoray host announced

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- Monday, UHS and the DICK’S Sporting Goods held a news conference where they announced this year’s official date and honorary host.

John Karedes, Tournament Director for Dicks Sporting Goods sid they will be bringing golf legend Bernhard Langer to the Southern Tier to highlight the 15th DICK’S Sporting Goods Open.

Karedes say they will be providing guest with the chance to participate in a question and answer session with the golf legend.

“What we do plan on doing is via stoical media to let our social media followers submit questions to us and then we’re going to ask those questions, making it more interactive rather than have someone run with a mic around the 18th hole,” said Karedes.

He said the tournament will be held Aug. 15 to 21 at En Joie Golf course and he is excited to continue this partnership with UHS and welcome another world golf hall of fame member to this special event.

