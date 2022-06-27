Advertisement

DICK’S Sporting Goods Open honoray host announced

By Emmanuella Justine Pierre
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 7:02 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- Monday, UHS and the DICK’S Sporting Goods held a news conference where they announced this year’s official date and honorary host.

John Karedes, Tournament Director for Dicks Sporting Goods sid they will be bringing golf legend Bernhard Langer to the Southern Tier to highlight the 15th DICK’S Sporting Goods Open.

Karedes say they will be providing guest with the chance to participate in a question and answer session with the golf legend.

“What we do plan on doing is via stoical media to let our social media followers submit questions to us and then we’re going to ask those questions, making it more interactive rather than have someone run with a mic around the 18th hole,” said Karedes.

He said the tournament will be held Aug. 15 to 21 at En Joie Golf course and he is excited to continue this partnership with UHS and welcome another world golf hall of fame member to this special event.

Copyright 2022 WBNG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police responded to a report of a shooting inside the Subway restaurant in downtown Atlanta...
Subway worker killed, another injured over too much mayo, store owner says
NYSEG Outage
NYSEG reports over 1,300 customers without power in Vestal
Binghamton sex offender fails to register, sent to prison
An eight-page letter in which Brian Laundrie confessed to Gabby Petito's death, calling it a...
Brian Laundrie confession claims Gabby Petito’s death was mercy killing
Local blood clot survivor speaks out to raise awareness

Latest News

Binghamton sex offender fails to register, sent to prison
Binghamton sex offender fails to register, sent to prison
Childcare assistance income standards increase
Childcare assistance income standards increase
New York State Primary is Tuesday; Here's the ballot
New York State Primary is Tuesday; Here's the ballot
Trooper rescues golden retriever stuck in culvert pipe