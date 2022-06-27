Lawyers on Call: Faces behind the helmets
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 2:44 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
(WBNG) -- Tom Schimmerling of Schimmerling Injury Law joined Around the Tiers to discuss a new safety program, “Faces Behind the Helmets.”
“I am a founding member of the National Academy of Motorcycle Injury Lawyers and the latest thing we are doing is a program to raise awareness about watching out for bikers on the roadways,” Personal Injury Attorney Tom Schimmerling said.
Contact Shimmerling Injury Law here.