Advertisement

Lawyers on Call: Faces behind the helmets

This is a recurring recording of WBNG's noon newscast.
By Steph Shtoyko
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 2:44 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WBNG) -- Tom Schimmerling of Schimmerling Injury Law joined Around the Tiers to discuss a new safety program, “Faces Behind the Helmets.”

“I am a founding member of the National Academy of Motorcycle Injury Lawyers and the latest thing we are doing is a program to raise awareness about watching out for bikers on the roadways,” Personal Injury Attorney Tom Schimmerling said.

Contact Shimmerling Injury Law here.

Most Read

NYSEG Outage
NYSEG reports over 1,300 customers without power in Vestal
Police responded to a report of a shooting inside the Subway restaurant in downtown Atlanta...
Subway worker killed, another injured over too much mayo, store owner says
An eight-page letter in which Brian Laundrie confessed to Gabby Petito's death, calling it a...
Brian Laundrie confession claims Gabby Petito’s death was mercy killing
Local blood clot survivor speaks out to raise awareness
Broome County Health Department speaks on Monkeypox

Latest News

Lawyers on Call
Lawyers on Call: Estate planning after divorce
Lawyers on Call
Lawyers on Call: 6th Annual Veterans Ride
Lawyers on Call
Lawyers on Call: Elder law planning
Lawyers on Call
Lawyers on Call: National Academy of Motorcycle Injury Lawyers