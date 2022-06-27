Advertisement

Listed here: Broome County roadwork for week of June 27

(MGN)
By WBNG Staff
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 10:54 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
(WBNG) -- Here’s the roadwork planned in Broome County for the week of June 27.

This list is provided by the Broome County Department of Public Works.

  • Paving will continue on East Windsor Road
  • A portion of Ouaquaga Road will be closed for culvert replacement
  • The Highway Division will be changing road culverts on Lower Stella Ireland Road
  • Ditching will be performed on Caldwell Hill and Ouaquaga roads
  • Patching will continue on Edson Road in Windsor and other various county roads
  • Striping will take place on various county and town roadways
  • Mowing will continue on the right of way along with the county roadway system

