Listed here: Broome County roadwork for week of June 27
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 10:54 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
(WBNG) -- Here’s the roadwork planned in Broome County for the week of June 27.
This list is provided by the Broome County Department of Public Works.
- Paving will continue on East Windsor Road
- A portion of Ouaquaga Road will be closed for culvert replacement
- The Highway Division will be changing road culverts on Lower Stella Ireland Road
- Ditching will be performed on Caldwell Hill and Ouaquaga roads
- Patching will continue on Edson Road in Windsor and other various county roads
- Striping will take place on various county and town roadways
- Mowing will continue on the right of way along with the county roadway system