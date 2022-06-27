Listed here: Broome County roadwork for week of June 27

(WBNG) -- Here’s the roadwork planned in Broome County for the week of June 27.

This list is provided by the Broome County Department of Public Works.

Paving will continue on East Windsor Road

A portion of Ouaquaga Road will be closed for culvert replacement

The Highway Division will be changing road culverts on Lower Stella Ireland Road

Ditching will be performed on Caldwell Hill and Ouaquaga roads

Patching will continue on Edson Road in Windsor and other various county roads

Striping will take place on various county and town roadways