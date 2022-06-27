Advertisement

Not a bad start to the week!

By Howard Manges
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 5:54 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Tonight: Partly cloudy and cool. A few more clouds possible after 2am. A very slight chance of a shower well northeast. Low: 49-54

Tuesday: Sun and clouds. High: 68-74

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy with fog possible. Low: 45-52

Forecast Discussion:

A weak upper level trough could bring an increase in clouds overnight and a very small chance of a shower well northeast. Lows drop into the upper 40s to mid 50s.

NO WEATHER CONCERNS!
Sunshine returns Tuesday with highs around 71. Another upper level tough slides in Wednesday and I think the chance of showers increases to around 30%. A thunderstorm is also possible.

Thursday and Friday are dry and quiet, but the heat builds by Friday. We’ll be in the low 80s Thursday but mid to upper 80s Friday. Friday looks to be dry for now. Saturday a front will sag south into the region and scattered rain and thunderstorms are expected. Highs stay in the mid 70s and it will be quite muggy. By Sunday we begin to dry out again with highs in the mid to upper 70s.

