Advertisement

Some early showers

Not as hot, not as muggy
This is a recurring recording of WBNG's 6am Morning Newscast.
By Brian Schroeder
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 5:44 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms. Skies become partly cloudy to mostly sunny through the afternoon. 0-.15″ 40% High 74 (70-76) Wind NW 10-20 mph

wbng
wbng(wbng)

A cold front will give us early clouds along with showers and thunderstorms. As the front moves out, we’ll have increasing sunshine. Tonight we’ll have anything from clear skies to mostly cloudy skies and isolated showers.

High pressure gives us pleasant weather Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday with plenty of sun and mild temperatures.

It’s going to get hot on Friday with highs approaching 90. A cold front comes through Saturday with showers and thunderstorms. This will be followed by partly cloudy skies and more comfortable temperatures Sunday.

Most Read

NYSEG Outage
NYSEG reports over 1,300 customers without power in Vestal
An eight-page letter in which Brian Laundrie confessed to Gabby Petito's death, calling it a...
Brian Laundrie confession claims Gabby Petito’s death was mercy killing
Local blood clot survivor speaks out to raise awareness
Broome County Health Department speaks on Monkeypox
Man arrested for attempting to use fake $100 bills

Latest News

Scattered showers this evening as a cold front passes through the region.
Showers and storms cool off the region tonight
Hot and breeze today!
Another hot one for the second half of the weekend!
A TON OF SUN
Steamy weekend ahead
wbng
Grab the sunscreen!