Some early showers

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms. Skies become partly cloudy to mostly sunny through the afternoon. 0-.15″ 40% High 74 (70-76) Wind NW 10-20 mph

wbng (wbng)

A cold front will give us early clouds along with showers and thunderstorms. As the front moves out, we’ll have increasing sunshine. Tonight we’ll have anything from clear skies to mostly cloudy skies and isolated showers.

High pressure gives us pleasant weather Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday with plenty of sun and mild temperatures.

It’s going to get hot on Friday with highs approaching 90. A cold front comes through Saturday with showers and thunderstorms. This will be followed by partly cloudy skies and more comfortable temperatures Sunday.