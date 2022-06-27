Trooper rescues golden retriever stuck in culvert pipe

CONKLIN (WBNG) -- A New York State Trooper rescued a golden retriever named Lilah, authorities said.

According to a post on the State Police Facebook page, Trooper “Jimmy Rasaphone” and his partner Trooper Ana Reynas were dispatched to a report of a 13-and-a-half-year-old dog stuck in a culvert pipe in the Town of Conklin. Lilah had been missing for several days.

Rasaphone tied a rope to Lilah’s leash and went into the pipe Lilah was in. He found Lilah about 15 feet into the pipe and got her collar onto her.

Police said the troopers and her owner were then able to get Lilah out of the pipe and into safety.