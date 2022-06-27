Who’s on the ballot? Primary Election Day is Tuesday

(WBNG) -- Tuesday is Primary Election Day in New York State.

The Democratic and Republican primaries for New York Governor are on the ballot. For the Democratic primary only, the primary race for lieutenant governor is on the ballot.

For the Republican primary, the 123rd Assembly District is on the ballot, along with a few primary races for county legislator, municipality councilman and superintendent of highways in several Broome County towns.

Polls open in New York at 6 a.m. and close at 9 p.m. For information about your polling place go here.

Democratic Primary Governor :

Thomas R. Suozzi

Kathy C. Hochul (incumbent)

Jumaane D. Williams

Democratic Primary for Lieutenant Governor :

Ana Maria Archila

Diana Reyna

Antonio Delgado (incumbent)

Republican Primary for Governor :

Rob Astorino

Andrew Giuliani

Harry Wilson

Lee Zeldin

Republican Primary for 123rd Member of Assembly :

Robin M. Alpaugh

Sophia Resciniti

To see more specific ballots about primary races in your town, go to the Broome County Board of Elections website.