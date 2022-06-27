Advertisement

Who’s on the ballot? Primary Election Day is Tuesday

(MGN)
By WBNG Staff
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 12:10 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WBNG) -- Tuesday is Primary Election Day in New York State.

The Democratic and Republican primaries for New York Governor are on the ballot. For the Democratic primary only, the primary race for lieutenant governor is on the ballot.

For the Republican primary, the 123rd Assembly District is on the ballot, along with a few primary races for county legislator, municipality councilman and superintendent of highways in several Broome County towns.

Polls open in New York at 6 a.m. and close at 9 p.m. For information about your polling place go here.

Democratic Primary Governor:

  • Thomas R. Suozzi
  • Kathy C. Hochul (incumbent)
  • Jumaane D. Williams

Democratic Primary for Lieutenant Governor:

  • Ana Maria Archila
  • Diana Reyna
  • Antonio Delgado (incumbent)

Republican Primary for Governor:

  • Rob Astorino
  • Andrew Giuliani
  • Harry Wilson
  • Lee Zeldin

Republican Primary for 123rd Member of Assembly:

  • Robin M. Alpaugh
  • Sophia Resciniti

To see more specific ballots about primary races in your town, go to the Broome County Board of Elections website.

Most Read

NYSEG Outage
NYSEG reports over 1,300 customers without power in Vestal
Police responded to a report of a shooting inside the Subway restaurant in downtown Atlanta...
Subway worker killed, another injured over too much mayo, store owner says
An eight-page letter in which Brian Laundrie confessed to Gabby Petito's death, calling it a...
Brian Laundrie confession claims Gabby Petito’s death was mercy killing
Local blood clot survivor speaks out to raise awareness
Broome County Health Department speaks on Monkeypox

Latest News

Protesters gather outside the Supreme Court in Washington, Friday, June 24, 2022. The Supreme...
Some US clinics stop doing abortions as ruling takes hold
Democrats and Republicans react to Supreme Court overturning 1973 Roe v. Wade decision
Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade; states can ban abortion
Gillibrand calls on lawmakers to extend health care coverage under American Rescue Plan