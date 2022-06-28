Another beautiful day

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. High 72 (68-74) Wind NW 3-8 mph

wbng (wbng)

High pressure gives us pleasant weather today. Clear skies and light winds tonight with patchy fog.

Wednesday, a cold front will dip in. We’ll have partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms. Quiet weather returns Thursday with plenty of sun and mild temperatures.

It’s going to get hot on Friday with highs approaching 90. With the heat and an approaching cold front, there will be some late day showers. The cold front comes through Saturday with showers, rain and thunderstorms.

This will be followed by partly cloudy skies and more comfortable temperatures Sunday. Independence Day looks very nice. High pressure gives us mostly sunny skies with highs near 80.