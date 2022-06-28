Advertisement

Another beautiful day

Less windy, a lot of sunshine
wbng
wbng(wbng)
By Brian Schroeder
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 5:24 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. High 72 (68-74) Wind NW 3-8 mph

wbng
wbng(wbng)

High pressure gives us pleasant weather today. Clear skies and light winds tonight with patchy fog.

Wednesday, a cold front will dip in. We’ll have partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms. Quiet weather returns Thursday with plenty of sun and mild temperatures.

It’s going to get hot on Friday with highs approaching 90. With the heat and an approaching cold front, there will be some late day showers. The cold front comes through Saturday with showers, rain and thunderstorms.

This will be followed by partly cloudy skies and more comfortable temperatures Sunday. Independence Day looks very nice. High pressure gives us mostly sunny skies with highs near 80.

Most Read

Police responded to a report of a shooting inside the Subway restaurant in downtown Atlanta...
Subway worker killed, another injured over too much mayo, store owner says
Binghamton sex offender fails to register, sent to prison
NYSEG Outage
NYSEG reports over 1,300 customers without power in Vestal
Trooper rescues golden retriever stuck in culvert pipe
Friends and family of Alannah gathered to show their support and raise money for her medical...
Community helps raise money to benefit local woman with cancer

Latest News

NO WEATHER CONCERNS!
Not a bad start to the week!
wbng
Sunny and warm
Scattered showers this evening as a cold front passes through the region.
Showers and storms cool off the region tonight
Hot and breeze today!
Another hot one for the second half of the weekend!