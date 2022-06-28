Advertisement

Binghamton Police Department investigating body found near Rockbottom Dam

By WBNG Staff
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 11:41 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- The Binghamton Police Department says they are investigating a person’s death after a body was discovered near the Rockbottom Dam over the weekend.

Binghamton Police Captain Cory Minor says while the death is under investigation, there was no indication of foul play.

The police department has no additional information at this time.

This is a developing story. Stay with 12 News on-air and online for updates.

