Binghamton Police Department investigating body found near Rockbottom Dam

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- The Binghamton Police Department says they are investigating a person’s death after a body was discovered near the Rockbottom Dam over the weekend.

Binghamton Police Captain Cory Minor says while the death is under investigation, there was no indication of foul play.

The police department has no additional information at this time.

