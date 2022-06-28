Childcare assistance income standards increase

(WBNG) -- Broome County officials along with Assemblywoman Donna Lupardo came together to remind residents that on August 1st, those earning below 300% of the federal poverty level will qualify for childcare assistance.

This allows more people to be eligible to get care for their children.

The previous income standard set by the state for childcare subsidies was 200%.

Under the new guidelines, an example the county gave shows if you are a family of four and make 83 thousand dollars a year or less starting on August 1st, you will now qualify for assistance.

Broome County Executive Jason Garnar told 12 News these funds will impact the whole economy.

“It’s simple: a strong childcare system helps create a strong economy,” Garnar said. “We have thousands of jobs in Broome County that are unfilled right now. We would love to get people to work to fill those jobs. I cant think of a better thing to do than to increase daycare subsidies so that more people have the opportunity to go to work.”

Assemblywoman Donna Lupardo agrees with Garnar; Lupardo told 12 News child care is an economic development issue.

“I’m excited to be here to really make it clear that child care is finally getting the attention it deserves,” said Lupardo. “This level of investment in the state is so critically important and we hope local families will take advantage of it.”

Assistance will be administered by the Broome County Department of Social Services and applications will be accepted starting July 5.

You can find applications along with income standards by clicking here.