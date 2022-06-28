Community gathers for third reproductive rights rally this week

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- People in the community gathered in front of Family Planning of South Central New York Monday, June 27 to rally for reproductive rights.

This is the third rally held locally following the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.

“This is about oppressing the most vulnerable, who are most impacted by banning abortions,” said Rev. Corey Turnpenny of Church in the Wild. “This is about bodily autonomy. If we don’t have control of our bodies, then what do we have?”

Community Organizer for Citizen Action, Salka Valerio, said this decision will negatively impact marginalized communities throughout the country.

“We already know that when race comes into play -- marginalized communities are the last people to receive resources. The people who overturned this have access to those resources,” said Valerio. “Even if they live in a state where abortion is illegal, they have the money for transportation and a hotel room. Us as minorities or marginalized people do not have those types of resources. We have to work, there’s not enough money for food and rent, and the cost of everything is going up -- even gas. So, who is going to have the money to pay for transportation to go two states away to have an abortion?”

Shoniqua Conklin, who attended the protest, said instead of allowing states to delegate abortion laws, the focus should be on improving both Child Protective Services and the foster care system.

“If it were really about children we would be seeing a whole new infrastructure with the Child Protective Services systems. We would have better foster care systems in the U.S. and more treatment for mothers with postpartum depression,” said Conklin.

Roe v. Wade was codified into New York State law in 2019, but numerous states throughout the country are facing abortion bans since the Supreme Court announced its ruling on Friday, June 17.

With elections approaching at the end of this year, resident Carlie Pierce said elected officials need to consider implementing a constitutional amendment to protect reproductive rights.

“There’s no reason this should have happened. They should have put it into the constitution,” said Pierce. “They’re not doing what the people want -- elections are coming up and they’ll see that.”

Valerio, who helped organize the rally, encouraged people to donate to local clinics and help house people who may travel to the state for reproductive health care.

“We as working class people also hold the power. We can pull our resources together for each other,” Valerio said. “Us together as a community -- we’re going to make sure that people have access to the health care that they need.”