Discovery Center of the Southern Tier becomes Emerald City Wednesday at 11th Annual Summer Carnival

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- Go somewhere over the rainbow with The Discovery Center of the Southern Tier at their 11th Annual Summer Carnival.

June 29 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. the Discovery Center and Story Garden will turn into Munchkin Land.

Executive Director of the Discovery Center Brenda Myers said this event kicks off the summer season.

“We’re going to be celebrating the Wizard of Oz we’ll have all sorts of characters there representing the Wizard of Oz and of course we’re looking for those munchkins,” Myers said.

Assistant Executive Director Cheryl Dutko said the theme of the Wizard of Oz celebrates the Story Garden.

“Our Story Garden is 15 years old this year and the garden is all about reading and literacy and the author of the Wizard of Oz was from New York State and we thought what better way to have some fun,” Dutko said.

The Wizard of Oz Summer Carnival will feature 20 carnival games, munchkin food tent, a DJ, contests and prizes.

“We’re always hoping that people will dress up in the Wizard of Oz theme, so we’re expecting a lot of costumes on Wednesday,” Myers said. “When you come and enjoy the carnival we do have all the regular exhibits open to those family favorites.”

The cost is $13 for non-members and $4 for members.

Admission includes all games, activities, performances and prizes.