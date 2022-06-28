Dry weather continues for a bit

Tonight: Clear and cool. Low: 47-53

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. A period of clouds in the afternoon is possible. Slight chance of a PM shower. Chance of rain or thunder is around 20%. High: 78

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy. Low: 50-55

Forecast Discussion:

An upper level trough moves overhead Wednesday afternoon and evening and while most of the day does look dry, I just cannot rule out a shower or thunderstorm due to the timing of the trough arriving in the peak heat of the day. We’re keeping a chance of precipitation at around 20%. If moisture profiles increase more than currently forecast, the rain chance could increase. The trough moves east overnight and clearing develops.

SHOWER OR TWO? (WBNG)

Thursday and Friday are dry and quiet, but the heat builds by Friday. We’ll be in the low 80s Thursday but mid to upper 80s Friday. Friday looks to be dry for now. Saturday a front will sag south into the region and scattered rain and thunderstorms are expected. Highs stay in the mid 70s and it will be quite muggy. By Sunday we begin to dry out again with highs in the mid to upper 70s.