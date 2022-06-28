Advertisement

Invasive worm enters Southern Tier, ruining food sources for native wildlife

By Molly Sheets
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 7:09 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WBNG) -- According to the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation, Beech Leaf disease has made its way to the Southern Tier.

The disease is caused by an invasive worm and creates a dark striping on the leaves of otherwise healthy Beech trees. It can kill a sapling in less than a year, and mature trees in six to 10 years.

Beech is the predominant forest type in New York, according to the Department of Environmental Conservation.

Terrestrial Program Outreach Coordinator for Finger Lakes PRISM Matt Gallo said the disease is leading to a loss of food for forest wildlife.

“Pretty much for all wildlife - our squirrels, our chipmunks, our bears, our deer - the nuts that Beeches produce in the fall is a very important food source for them,” he said. “So the loss of our Beeches means a loss of food for all of this wildlife.”

Gallo wants the community to be on the lookout for Beech Leaf disease. If you think you have seen signs of the disease, take photos of the symptoms. You may then email photos and location to the DEC at foresthealth@dec.ny.gov.

For more information about Beech Leaf Disease, click here.

Most Read

Police responded to a report of a shooting inside the Subway restaurant in downtown Atlanta...
Subway worker killed, another injured over too much mayo, store owner says
Binghamton sex offender fails to register, sent to prison
Rockbottom Dam, Binghamton
Binghamton Police Department investigating body found near Rockbottom Dam
NYSEG Outage
NYSEG reports over 1,300 customers without power in Vestal
Trooper rescues golden retriever stuck in culvert pipe

Latest News

election
election
It’s Primary Election Day in New York
It’s Primary Election Day in New York
DNA evidence helped identify remains.
78 years after his death, a missing World War II soldier is laid to rest at Arlington National Cemetery
Police say parents should teach children of ‘stranger danger’ after investigation into van...
Police say parents should teach children of ‘stranger danger’ after investigation into van offering candy