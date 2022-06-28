It’s Primary Election Day in New York

(WBNG) -- Tuesday is Primary Election Day in New York State. It’s the first of two primary elections that will take place in 2022.

For New York, the races include the Democratic and Republican primaries for governor, the Democratic primary for lieutenant governor, and the Republican Primary for the 123rd Assembly District.

The Democratic primary for governor includes candidates Kathy Hochul; the incumbent, Thomas R. Suozzi and Jumaane D. Williams. The Republican primary for governor includes Rob Astorino, Andrew Giuliani, Harry Wilson and Lee Zeldin.

The Democratic Primary for lieutenant governor includes Ana Maria Archila, Diana Reyna and Antonio Delgado; the incumbent.

Locally, the Republican primary for the 123rd Assembly District includes candidates Robin Alpaugh and Sophia Resciniti.

The Republican primary for Tioga County Family Court Judge includes Adam R. Schumacher and Mari K. Townsend.

Stay with 12 News online and in its 5, 5:30, 6, 10 and 11 p.m. newscasts for the latest on the election.

Polls in New York close at 9 p.m.