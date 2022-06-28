Johnson City Police say parents should teach children of ‘stranger danger’ after investigation into van offering candy

JOHNSON CITY (WBNG) -- The Johnson City Police Department is offering parents summer safety advice for children following an investigation regarding a suspicious van that was offering candy to youth.

Johnson City Police Lieutenant Michael Mason said it’s important for parents to have “stranger danger” conversations with their children.

According to Mason, parents should ensure their children know it’s inappropriate for unknown adults to ask them for help or offer them goods.

Mason said the biggest stranger danger is online.

“Parents should help their children understand the online dangers, especially in social media chatrooms and games,” Mason said. “They should know to keep their personal information private, not to share pictures or videos of themselves to strangers.”

Mason said he thinks more parents need to monitor their children’s online activity.

If a child is involved in a similar situation to the Northside Park incident, Mason said it’s important for them to tell a trusted adult to call the police.