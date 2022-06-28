Advertisement

Southern Tier Tuesdays: Shady Strong ALS Awareness awarded $2,000 grant

This is a recurring recording of WBNG's noon newscast.
By Steph Shtoyko
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 5:28 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
(WBNG) -- Shady Strong ALS Awareness is this week’s winner of a $2,000 grant from Upstate Shredding through Southern Tier Tuesdays.

Shady Strong ALS Awareness originated in 2019 as a small group of individuals wanting to support a loved one with ALS. Organization President Kristin Oliver said her father, Robert Shady, passed from ALS.

“We joined my dad in a walk here in Broome County through the ALS Association and it was amazing and it was a great day to spend with my dad and have him be able to see who was supporting him,” Oliver said.

Since 2019 Shady Strong has continued to fundraise with the goal of increasing community support throughout the Southern Tier.

“ALS is a terminal diagnosis so at this point there is no cure, there is research, there are medications that may slow down the progression of it but there is no cure for it,” Oliver said. “That is one of the reasons that we formed to continue to raise awareness to let people know that it’s out there and there needs to be more that’s done to help people who are suffering.”

Oliver said they call it a journey because ALS is not a fair fight.

“If you go to battle you have weapons and ALS doesn’t have any weapons there’s nothing you can use to fight it so we call it a journey,” Oliver said.

Shady Strong has donated roughly $20,000 to the Upstate NY ALS Association.

Oliver said this grant money will be used to help facilitate a new event and continue to spread awareness and give back to the ALS community.

“We’ve teamed up with Valley Smoke Barbecue and they’ve helped us every year to put on a fundraiser donating their time and this year they’re helping us to take it one step further,” Oliver said.

This year Shady Strong will host the first-ever Bluegrass Backyard BBQ Competition.

The competition will be held Aug. 20 at Rawley Park in Richford from noon to 8 p.m.

Southern Tier Tuesdays is a philanthropic endeavor of Adam Weitsman, owner of Upstate Shredding, and his daughter, Clover. For more information or to nominate a Southern Tier non-profit go to southerntiertuesdays.com.

