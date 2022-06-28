Advertisement

Town of Vestal Recreation Department urges parents to sign kids up for summer programs to help improve mental health

This boy is enjoying the day at the waterpark.
This boy is enjoying the day at the waterpark.(CreativaImages | WAFB)
By Emmanuella Justine Pierre
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 9:24 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VESTAL (WBNG) -- With school being out, the Town of Vestal Recreation Department is urging all parents to sign up for summer programs to help keep them healthy and entertained during their vacation.

Missy Papa, summer events coordinator for the Town of Vestal Recreation Department said after having to be in the house due to COVID restrictions, its important to give kids an outlet to be active and socialize with other kids.

She said being able to have the summer events for the kids gives a sense of normalcy and it bring the community closer.

“It’s what makes the town of Vestal great, that we do have such a wonderful department and that were able to provide these opportunities for kids at minimal cost to the parents” said Missy Papa.

She said enrolling kids summer activities not only helps with their physical health, but their mental health as well.

“Its healthy the fresh air the activity and getting along with others is something we all have to pay more attention to " Said Missy Papa.

For more information please follow this link vestalny.myrec.com.

Copyright 2022 WBNG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police responded to a report of a shooting inside the Subway restaurant in downtown Atlanta...
Subway worker killed, another injured over too much mayo, store owner says
NYSEG Outage
NYSEG reports over 1,300 customers without power in Vestal
Binghamton sex offender fails to register, sent to prison
An eight-page letter in which Brian Laundrie confessed to Gabby Petito's death, calling it a...
Brian Laundrie confession claims Gabby Petito’s death was mercy killing
Local blood clot survivor speaks out to raise awareness

Latest News

Sample of a resume over at Broome-Tioga Workforce NY's site.
Some advice for recent grads seeking employment
Some advice for recent grads seeking employment
Some advice for recent grads seeking employment
Childcare assistance income standards increase
Binghamton sex offender fails to register, sent to prison
Binghamton sex offender fails to register, sent to prison