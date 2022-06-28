Town of Vestal Recreation Department urges parents to sign kids up for summer programs to help improve mental health

VESTAL (WBNG) -- With school being out, the Town of Vestal Recreation Department is urging all parents to sign up for summer programs to help keep them healthy and entertained during their vacation.

Missy Papa, summer events coordinator for the Town of Vestal Recreation Department said after having to be in the house due to COVID restrictions, its important to give kids an outlet to be active and socialize with other kids.

She said being able to have the summer events for the kids gives a sense of normalcy and it bring the community closer.

“It’s what makes the town of Vestal great, that we do have such a wonderful department and that were able to provide these opportunities for kids at minimal cost to the parents” said Missy Papa.

She said enrolling kids summer activities not only helps with their physical health, but their mental health as well.

“Its healthy the fresh air the activity and getting along with others is something we all have to pay more attention to " Said Missy Papa.

For more information please follow this link vestalny.myrec.com.

