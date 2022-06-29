Binghamton Police to crackdown on illegal firework usage in city

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- Binghamton Police will crackdown on the use of fireworks this Fourth of July Weekend.

That’s according to Binghamton Mayor Jared Kraham, who said he is directing the police department’s Community Response Team to enforce the city’s rules against fireworks.

“Setting off fireworks in neighborhoods, near wooded areas or anywhere with children or others nearby is dangerous and irresponsible,” Kraham said. “Illegal fireworks cause countless injuries and start destructive fires each year. They’re also a drain on resources in times when our first responders are already busier than usual.”

Kraham said is asking the city’s residents to refrain from using fireworks and instead enjoy the firework displays by professionals.

He said people are welcome to enjoy the fireworks after the Rumble Ponies game at Mirabito Stadium on Monday.