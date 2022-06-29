Advertisement

Councilwoman Resciniti leads primary for 123rd Assembly District

(WBNG)
By WBNG Staff
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 11:12 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
(WBNG) -- Binghamton Councilwoman Sophia Resciniti is leading the Republican primary for the 123rd Assembly District.

According to the New York State Board of Elections, Resciniti has 2,703 votes with 86 of 86 electoral districts reporting. Her opponent, Republican Robin Alpaugh, has 1,756 votes.

If officially declared the winner, Resciniti will challenge Democrat Donna Luaprdo for the 123rd Assembly District in the general election in November.

