A couple of showers

Here comes the HEAT!
This is a recurring recording of WBNG's 6am Morning Newscast.
By Brian Schroeder
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 6:22 AM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
WEDNESDAY: Early sun with increasing clouds. There will be some late day showers and thunderstorms. 0-.15″ (.75″)

Wind SW becoming W 5-10 G15 mph

A cold front will approach today. We’ll have early sun with increasing clouds. There will be a few

late day showers and thunderstorms. As the front moves out, we’ll have mostly clear skies and fog tonight.

It’s going to get hot Thursday with highs in the 80s.

Another front will approach Friday. We’ll have early sun with increasing clouds. There will be a slight

chance of showers later in the day. There will be a better chance of rain and thunderstorms Saturday as

the front comes through.

Things will quiet down Sunday into Monday with partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies.

