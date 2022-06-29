Endicott man charged with attempted murder in arson for hire plot

(WBNG) -- The Broome County Special Investigations Unit Task arrested a man for attempted murder and attempted arson.

The task force said it charged 50-year-old David Rexer of Endicott with attempted murder in the second degree; a class A-I felony, conspiracy in the second degree; a class B felony, attempted arson in the second degree; a class C felony and conspiracy in the fourth degree, a class E felony.

Authorities said Rexer was found to have conspired with another person to commit arson on a home with people inside in the Village of Endicott in an investigation into an arson for hire.

Rexer was sent to Central Arraignment and Processing to be arraigned and is currently being held at the Broome County Sheriff’s Correctional Facility.