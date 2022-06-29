Advertisement

Endicott man charged with attempted murder in arson for hire plot

(MGN)
By WBNG Staff
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 9:00 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WBNG) -- The Broome County Special Investigations Unit Task arrested a man for attempted murder and attempted arson.

The task force said it charged 50-year-old David Rexer of Endicott with attempted murder in the second degree; a class A-I felony, conspiracy in the second degree; a class B felony, attempted arson in the second degree; a class C felony and conspiracy in the fourth degree, a class E felony.

Authorities said Rexer was found to have conspired with another person to commit arson on a home with people inside in the Village of Endicott in an investigation into an arson for hire.

Rexer was sent to Central Arraignment and Processing to be arraigned and is currently being held at the Broome County Sheriff’s Correctional Facility.

Most Read

Police responded to a report of a shooting inside the Subway restaurant in downtown Atlanta...
Subway worker killed, another injured over too much mayo, store owner says
Binghamton sex offender fails to register, sent to prison
Rockbottom Dam, Binghamton
Binghamton Police Department investigating body found near Rockbottom Dam
NYSEG Outage
NYSEG reports over 1,300 customers without power in Vestal
Trooper rescues golden retriever stuck in culvert pipe

Latest News

Invasive worm enters Southern Tier, ruining food sources for native wildlife
election
election
It’s Primary Election Day in New York
It’s Primary Election Day in New York
DNA evidence helped identify remains.
78 years after his death, a missing World War II soldier is laid to rest at Arlington National Cemetery