Family Enrichment Network to offer free meals this summer, details here

(WBNG)
By Molly Sheets
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 4:59 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
JOHNSON CITY (WBNG) -- The Family Enrichment Network is operating a Summer Food Services Program that will help families obtain free nutritious meals and snacks while school is out.

The program runs from July 5 to Aug. 26 and is for community children 18-years-old and younger.

Breakfast will be served from 8 to 8:30 a.m., and lunch will be served from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Food Services Coordinator Joseph Sullivan said that with the rise in food costs, programs like this are important to ensure that families are getting nutritious meals.

“A lot of families may find it difficult, especially with rising food costs, to feed their families,” Sullivan said. “This is a great program that will run during the summer months and will allow families to get at least two good meals in during the day.

All meals will be held at Family Enrichment Network’s Cherry St. Cafeteria, located at 24 Cherry St., Johnson City, NY 13790.

For more information, contact Network Offices at (607) 723-8313.

