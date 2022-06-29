Financial Tip: I Bonds

(WBNG) -- In this week’s Financial Tip RJ Barber of Visions Investment Services discusses Series I Bonds.

“A Series I Bond is issued by the U.S. Federal government that earns interest in two ways; a fixed rate and a variable rate that is adjusted twice a year based on the inflation rate,” Wealth Management Advisor RJ Barber said. “As inflation rises or falls, that variable rate is changed to offset it, protecting the money’s purchasing power.”

To contact RJ and his team at Visions Investment Services, visit the website here.