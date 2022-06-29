Here’s what happened on New York’s 1st Primary Election Night

(WBNG) -- Tuesday night was Primary Election Day in New York State; It was the first of two primary elections scheduled for this year.

The biggest races, the Democratic and Republican primaries for New York Governor, were won by incumbent Democrat Kathy Hochul and Long Island Congressman Lee Zeldin, leading to a final matchup between the two in the November general election.

Around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday night, the Associated Press called the Democratic gubernatorial primary for Hochul. As of Wednesday morning, with 12,646 of 12,804 electoral districts reporting, Hochul took 66% of the total votes with more than 574,000.

Her opponents, former New York City Councilman and public advocate Jumaane D. Williams and Long Island Congressman Thomas R. Suozzi, took home 19% and 13% of the votes respectively.

Along with Hochul, incumbent Lieutenant Governor Antonio Delgado won the primary race for his position. Delgado, as of Wednesday morning, took 57% of the total votes with more than 493,000. His opponents, political activist Ana Maria Archila; Williams’ running mate, and former New York City Councilmember and Brooklyn Deputy Borough President Diana Reyna; Suozzi’s running mate, took 23% and 13% of the vote respectively.

On the Republican side, the Associated Press called the Republican primary for Zeldin around 10:30 p.m. As of Wednesday morning, Zeldin took 44% of the total votes with more than 193,000.

His opponents, Andrew Giuliani; the son of former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani and who previously worked in the Trump Administration, former Westchester County Executive Rob Astorino, and businessman Harry Wilson had 22%, 18% and 14% of the votes respectively.

Closer to home, Binghamton City Councilwoman Sophia Resciniti leads the race for the 123rd Assembly District. Resciniti had 2,703 votes with 86 of 86 electoral districts reporting around 11 p.m., according to the New York State Board of Elections. Her opponent, State Senate Operations Director Robin Alpaugh, had 1,756 votes.

If officially declared the winner, Resciniti will challenge incumbent Democrat Donna Lupardo in November. Lupardo has been in the position since 2005.

In Tioga County, the Republican primary had Adam R. Schumacher with 3,027 votes for Family Court Judge around midnight Wednesday, according to the Tioga County Board of Elections. His opponent, Mari K. Townsend, had 785 votes.

There will be one more primary election in New York on Aug. 23. This primary will include United States Representatives. It was pushed back to allow for the state’s congressional redistricting process to become finalized after the initial congressional maps that were drawn by Democrats were ruled unconstitutional.

The 2022 General Election is on Nov. 8.