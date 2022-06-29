Hochul says New York is seeing progress in mitigating gun violence

ALBANY, N.Y. (WBNG) -- Governor Kathy Hochul announced new data on gun seizures, gun tracing investigations and gun-related crime in the state Wednesday.

The data was revealed after a meeting of the Interstate Task Force on Illegal Guns at the New York State Intelligence Center. The meeting included law enforcement representatives from Connecticut, Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Vermont, Quebec, as well as the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives and the New York City Police Department.

The new data includes:

Between January and June, State Police seized 662 guns. That represents a 98% increase over the same period last year.

Non-NYC state gun seizures (State Police + other non-NYC jurisdictions) are up 94% compared with 2020 and 40 percent compared with 2021.

Year to date, State Police have conducted 346 gun-tracing investigations. From these cases, they have forwarded 70 investigative leads to 22 states. These cases are investigations of residents of those states being arrested in New York for illegally possessing and trafficking on firearms.

Ghost gun seizures have increased 1800% since 2018, 212% since 2020, and 38% when compared with the same period last year. Law enforcement statewide have seized 360 ghost guns year-to-date. State Police have seized 65 ghost guns in 2022, four more than were seized in all of 2021.

“With substantial state investment in gun violence prevention programs and unprecedented collaboration between law enforcement agencies, we are beginning to see meaningful progress in our exhaustive efforts to eradicate gun violence from our communities,” Governor Hochul said. “We will stop at nothing to protect New Yorkers.”

Hochul said she also is convening legislature to pass new gun safety legislation on Thursday in response to the Supreme Court’s decision to reverse a legal precedent that required would-be gun buyers to demonstrate proper cause to obtain a license to carry a concealed firearm.