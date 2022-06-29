Advertisement

Norwich Police Department helps U.S. Marshals find fugitive from North Carolina

(MGN)
By WBNG Staff
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 12:05 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
(WBNG) -- Wednesday morning, the Norwich Police Department and the U.S. Marshals Service New York/New Jersey Regional Fugitive Task Force concluded an investigation into a fugitive that was living in the City of Norwich.

According to officials at around 8:30 a.m., the Norwich Police Department and U.S. Marshals were called to Columbia Street where they found 32-year-old Ryheem Miller of North Carolina and took him into custody without incident.

Police say Miller escaped from North Carolina on drug trafficking charges and had been living in Norwich for several weeks.

“The Norwich Police Department and the U.S. Marshals were able to collaborate and take a dangerous person into custody without anyone getting hurt, and that’s a win for this community,” said Detective Sergeant Reuben Roach.

Miller was transported to Broome County to be arraigned by the U.S. Marshals Service.

