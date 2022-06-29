Advertisement

Rep. Zeldin wins Republican nomination for New York governor

By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 10:32 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
NEW YORK (AP) -- U.S. Rep. Lee Zeldin has won the Republican Party’s nomination to be New York governor.

Zeldin, an Army Reserve lieutenant colonel who has represented eastern Long Island in Congress since 2015, is a staunch ally of former President Donald Trump and was among the Republicans in Congress who voted against certifying the 2020 election results.

He defeated primary challenges Tuesday from former Westchester County Executive Rob Astorino, businessman Harry Wilson and Andrew Giuliani, the son of New York City’s former mayor Rudy Giuliani.

Zeldin will try in November to become the first Republican-elected governor in New York since Gov. George Pataki was reelected in 2002.

