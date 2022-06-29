Resciniti claims ‘overwhelming victory’ in Republican primary race for 123rd Assembly District

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- Binghamton Councilwoman Sophia Resciniti has declared victory in the Republican primary for the 123rd Assembly District.

The New York State Board of Elections put Resciniti at 2,703 votes with all 86 electoral districts reporting late Tuesday night. Her opponent, State Senate Operations Director Robin Alpaugh had 1,756 votes.

“Thank you to the thousands of voters who put their faith and trust in me,” Resciniti said. “Our overwhelming victory in this Primary Election proves that voters are ready for real change at the state level. I’ve been meeting with neighbors and residents for months and the message is clear - it’s time to take on the one-party rule in Albany and fight to win in November.”

Resciniti thanked Alpaugh for his campaign and said he should be proud of what he accomplished.

In a letter sent to the media, Alpaugh thanked his supporters.

“While the election results did not land our way, I’m incredibly grateful to all of my supporters and volunteers that helped me throughout the campaign,” Alpaugh said. “I‘ve enjoyed meeting hundreds of new people over the last few months and would not trade that experience for anything. I’m heading back to work and will continue to serve our community as a volunteer in many organizations, helping to build on our area’s great quality of life.”

Resciniti will challenge incumbent Democrat Donna Lupardo on Nov. 8 in 2022 General Election once officially declared the winner. Lupardo has had the seat since 2005.