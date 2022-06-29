Advertisement

Senator Chuck Schumer reveals new plan to cut insulin costs

By Ashley Soriano
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 12:07 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OWEGO (WBNG) -- Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer joined local public health officials Tuesday to reveal a new bipartisan plan to help lower the cost of insulin.

If enacted, Schumer says the new bill will cap costs for insulin at $35 per month and limit insulin manufacturers from raising prices.

He said about 1.7 million New Yorkers are living with diabetes. He said 60,000 of those people reside in the Southern Tier.

“It cost $1,000 a month for insulin and it’s a life saver. For people who have diabetes, they desperately need insulin,” said Schumer. “But, a lot of people now, one in four insulin users do not use their full doses because they cannot afford it, and that number is going up.”

Schumer said he hopes to bring the new bill to the floor and call for a vote in July.

The Improving Needed Safeguards for Users of Lifesaving Insulin Now, or INSULIN, Act will need 60 votes to pass in the Senate.

