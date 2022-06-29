Summer Savoyards present ‘H.M.S Pinafore’ at the Anderson Center

VESTAL (WBNG) -- Set sail on a tuneful sendup of unqualified politicians and British class tensions at Summer Savoyards production of “H.M.S. Pinafore.”

Jana Kucera, who plays the role of Josephine, said the show is set in the late 1800s.

“The subtitle is ‘The Lass who loved a Sailor’ and it’s about a sailor and the captain’s daughter, Josephine, and they fall in love, and they’re secretly in love,” Kucera said.

Jessica Pullis, who plays the role of Buttercup, said her character has a love interest as well.

“I have a love interest with someone outside of my rank as well,” Pullis said. “My character is there to keep the story moving along and check on how certain people are doing in their lives while on the ship.”

The Summer Savoyards are a teaching organization with a mix of professionals and people just beginning their live theater experiences.

“We have such a great range of cast members,” Pullis said. “Some of us having been doing Savoyards and other professional theatres for over 30 years and some are here for the first time so it’s great and we’re a teaching organization so anybody can be a part of our group.”

Kucera said “H.M.S. Pinafore” is bound to keep audience members laughing.

“We have professional costumes, they’re exquisite, sets, lighting and everything comes together to make this look like a really high-quality and high-level production,” Kucera said.

Summer Savoyards presents “H.M.S. Pinafore” at Binghamton University’s Anderson Center.

Performances are July 8 through 10 with Friday and Saturday performances at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday’s performance at 3 p.m.

Tickets are $25 for adults and $20 for seniors and children.